The governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri on Tuesday, April 18, confessed to contesting the 2023 governorship election in the state against some powerful individuals in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

Daily Trust reports that the governor said some key political lords in Abuja were bent on imposing a new governor on the people of the state.

Governor Fintiri said he contested against powerful individuals in Abuja and not Aisha Binani. Photo: APC, PDP

Source: Facebook

Fintiri also noted that he did not contest the 2023 Adamawa state governorship election with Senator Aisha Binani but with the yet-to-be-named political lords.

His words:

“I don’t think I have run against any woman in Adamawa State, I ran against enemies of democracy outside Adamawa State.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I contested against the whole system, I contested against those who feel they own Nigeria from Abuja and they feel they can make Adamawa a scapegoat.

“Even in the election, I didn’t go into the election against the woman, I went into the election against INEC. The whole presiding officers that were conducting the election, all of them were APC members.”

The 2023 supplementary governorship election in Adamawa state was saddled with a number of controversies including the declaration of a winner by INEC's Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yunusa Ari, while the collation of results was still ongoing.

Ari had 'illegally declared Binani as the winner of the poll on Sunday, April 16, leading to his suspension by the electoral body.

Adamawa: "Prosecute Binani, REC Yunusa-Ari, others", Leadership League tells INEC

Meanwhile, Leadership League condemned Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The group equally called for the prosecution of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani.

According to the leadership group, the action of the REC is a dent on the just concluded 2023 general election.

INEC Suspends Adamawa REC for Declaring Binani Winner of 2023 Governorship Election

Hudu Yunusa Ari has been ordered to stay away from the 2023 supplementary governorship election in Adamawa state.

The directive was handed to Ari by INEC after the Adamawa State REC declared Aisha Binani as the winner of the state's gubernatorial poll.

According to INEC, the Administrative Secretary has been directed to take charge of the office in Adamawa state with immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng