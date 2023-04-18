INEC is under pressure to conclude the process of the Adamawa governorship election which was stalled

Various observer groups have asked the electoral commission to conclude the process despite the setback

The latest is Yiaga Africa, a non-profit civic hub of change makers promoting democratic governance, human rights and civic engagement

FCT, Abuja - Election observers, Yiaga Africa has asked the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), to immediately resume collation and declare the official results of the Adamawa state supplementary governorship election.

Yiaga Africa said INEC should conclude the process based on results announced at the polling units and uploaded on the IReV portal on Saturday, April 15.

The observer group also asked the electoral commission to prosecute its REC in Adamawa state. Photo credit: @YiagaAfrica

A statement seen by Legit.ng and jointly signed by the Chair, Watching The Vote Working Group, and its Executive Director, Dr. Hussain Abdu, and Samson Itodo, respectively frowned at the Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC)’s conduct it described as inimical to democracy.

The election observer body outlined the following recommendations for INEC:

1. INEC should urgently conclude the collation process and declare the official results based on results announced at the polling units and uploaded on the IReV portal.

2. The President and the Nigerian Senate should initiate removal proceedings against the Adamawa REC in defense of the Constitution, the independence of INEC, and the overall integrity of the electoral process.

3. Urge the police and INEC to swiftly prosecute the Adamawa REC, Hudu Yunusa Ari, for gross misconduct, insubordination, and fraud. In addition, the attacks on two of the National Commissioners deployed to oversee the supplementary elections in Adamawa should be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice.

Yiaga Africa also condemned the declaration of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate Aisha Binani as governor-elect mid-way into the exercise.

The observers noted that the process was blighted with illegality by the REC for Adamawa, .

The statement said:

“The fact that the REC committed this dastardly act in the company of security operatives is unfortunate and unacceptable.

“Consequently, the conduct of the REC, which is criminal and unbecoming of an electoral officer, is inimical to democratic norms and ethos.

“The action of the REC portends danger for democracy in Nigeria as it signals that the Constitution and other laws can be subverted, thereby opening a floodgate of lawlessness and anarchy in the face of such crass disregard for the rule of law.

“This gross misconduct is an ominous sign of democratic backsliding and INEC capture, which was highlighted Election Manipulation Risk Index (EMRI) published before the 2023 general elections.”

They stated that the appropriate sanction for the conduct of the REC is removal from office in line Section 157 of the Constitution.

The observers added:

“Yiaga Africa, therefore, demands immediate removal of the REC as well as prompt prosecution for this reckless electoral offence, which is of a nature that can bring democracy to its knees.”

INEC asks IGP to probe, prosecute Adamawa REC

Meanwhile, Daily Trust reports that INEC has resolved to write the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, to investigate and prosecute Ari, over unlawful declaration of Binani, as the winner of the state governorship election.

The commission made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday, April 18 convened to discuss matters arising from the election.

INEC nullifies declaration of Aisha Binani the winner of Adamawa guber

Legit.ng had reported that INEC rejected the declaration of Binani as the election winner.

In a statement released by Barr. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, INEC, said the REC made the declaration despite the fact that the process has not been concluded.

The electoral commission said the REC's action is a clear overstepping of the powers of the Returning Officer and is, therefore, invalid and without any legal effect.

Atiku reacts to controversial declaration of Aisha Binani as Adamawa governor-elect

On his part, Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, called on INEC to resume the collation of election results.

Atiku accused INEC of having a pre-set agenda to favour the APC and compromise the electoral wishes of the people of Adamawa.

He also demanded that the REC and any other parties involved in the "treasonable act" be arrested and prosecuted.

