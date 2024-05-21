hy Top government officials who are close to Wike in Rivers government have been faced with a major setback

This is as the court, on Tuesday, delivered judgement against local government chairmen led by Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, loyalists of Nyesom Wike

As the rift between Governor Fubara and FCT minister Wike worsens, the court declared that the six-month tenure elongation for Rivers LG chairmen conflicts with the state's LG law, making it invalid

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Tuesday, May 21, the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt division, declared the six-month tenure elongation of the state’s local government executive chairmen by the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly as null and void, unconstitutional and of no effect.

Rivers LGA: The court counter the need for tenure elongation

As reported by The Nation, the court further declared the Local Government Law No.2 of 2024, whose provisions extended the tenure of local government chairmen as invalid.

The court ruled that the law was inconsistent with the 1999 constitution and section 9 (1) of Rivers State Law No. 5 of 2018 which fixed three-year tenure for local government chairmen and councilors.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The court gave the judgement in a case filed by Enyiada Cookey-Gam & 6 Ors vs. The Governor of Rivers State & Ors.

The presiding judge, Justice, D.G. Kio, in his judgement, declared that Local Government Law No. 2 of 2024, which extended the chairmen’s terms by six months was in conflict with the 1999 Constitution and Section 9(1) of Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018.

Fubara replaces commissioner who dumped his cabinet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the faction of the Rivers state House of Assembly loyal to Governor Similanayi Fubara had invited some nominees for screening.

The nominees were invited to appear before the assembly led by Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo. Legit.ng reported that five commissioners loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, resigned from Fubara's cabinet on Wednesday, May 15, citing various reasons.

However, on Tuesday, a letter was reportedly sent out, and eight nominees were invited for screening as commissioners.

Source: Legit.ng