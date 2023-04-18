Senator Ishaku Abbohas reacted to the Adamawa state election declaration drama and revealed what the Electoral Act 2022 says about the development

The senator disclosed that the Electoral Act 2022 prohibit INEC from declaring collated election result that has been announced null and void

Abbo who is representing Adamawa North Senatorial District hinted the result announced by the state REC is out of INEC's power according to Sections 65 and 149 of the Electoral Act 2022

Senator Ishaku Abbo, the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has shared his view regarding the election result declaration of the just concluded Adamawa poll held on Saturday, April 15, which has continued to stir heated reactions in the polity.

The senator noted that the Electoral Act 2022 forbids the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from declaring the collated results in the Adamawa State governorship election null and void, Leadership reported.

Senator Abbo says INEC lacks the power to nullify an election that has been announced. Photo credit: Senator Ishaku Abbo, Aishatu Binani, Ahmad Fintiri.

Abbo says INEC can't nullify an election that has been announced

Speaking on Channels Television's breakfast show ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Monday, April 17, he said the electoral body’s proclamation was insignificant according to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

“INEC cannot nullify an election that has been announced, they don’t have that power.

“Elections have been announced, it is out of their hands. The result has been announced by the REC. Section 65 does not operate in isolation, there is section 149,” the lawmaker stated.

Abbo blasts PDP

Senator Abbo also insisted that it was futile to challenge an already announced election result while accusing the ruling party in the state of electoral infractions.

