The PDP governors have reacted angrily to the declaration of Aisha Binani as the winner of the Adamawa gubernatorial election by INEC REC on Sunday, April 16

The governors elected under the platform of the party demanding for the appropriate sanction and prosecution of the INEC's REC and other officials involved in the declaration of Binani before the final collation of the result

According to the governors, the proper sanctions taken against Barrister Hudu Yunusa would serve as a lesson to others going forward

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, April 17, called for an overhaul of the appointment process of Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the circumstances surrounding the Adamawa governorship election result declaration, The Punch reported.

Meanwhile, INEC on Monday, April 16, directed the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, to stay away from the commission’s office till further notice.

PDP governors demand strict sanctions against Adamawa REC. Photo credit: Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani, Ahmad Fintiri

Source: Facebook

INEC suspends Adamawa REC

The order followed growing political tensions in the aftermath of the state’s governorship election, which was suspended for the second time on Sunday, April 16, after an uncompleted Saturday, April 15, rerun.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The directive barring Ari from INEC’s office came as the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Adamawa State governorship election, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani, approached a Federal High Court in Abuja requesting an order of prohibition and certiorari to restrain INEC and its agents from making any progress towards announcing the election winner until her application for judicial review is resolved.

Fintiri, PDP governors react

But Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state gave INEC a 72-hour ultimatum to conclude the supplementary poll and declare the winner of the governorship election, ThisDay reported on Tuesday, April 18.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, reacting to the development, condemned what it described as a show of shame in Adamawa State.

But the party commended INEC for nullifying Ari’s controversial declaration of Binani as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election. It called the announcement, which was made in the usurpation of the powers of the state’s Returning Officer (RO), an “attempted coup”.

“Appropriate sanctions, including prosecution of all those involved, especially the former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, should be swiftly commenced to serve as an example to others.

“We enjoin all Nigerians to be on alert as we brace up to emerging threats to our democracy and the struggle for good governance in Nigeria,’’ the governors said.

Makinde reacts

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, paid a solidarity visit to his Adamawa State counterpart in Yola on Monday, April 17.

He commended INEC for a job well done in Oyo State and expressed confidence that the electoral umpire would prove its neutrality in the Adamawa process as the whole world was watching.

The governor also urged the people of Adamawa State to remain calm, assuring them that the current situation would be resolved amicably.

Makinde said the illegal declaration of the APC candidate as the winner of the election was unimaginable and a shame on the REC.

Finally, Adamawa Governor Reacts to 'Illegal' Declaration of Binani as Governor-elect By INEC REC

The declaration of Aisha Binani as the governor-elect of Adamawa state has been described as illegal and provocative.

The description of the action of Adamawa state's INEC REC was given by the governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Fintiri has also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene against the misconduct by INEC as an electoral umpire.

Adamawa guber poll: Observers condemn declaration of Binani as winner by INEC REC

The coalition of INEC-accredited domestic election observers made their stance known concerning the Adamawa governorship election.

The observers frowned at the conduct of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari.

They stated that Ari had run foul of the law with his conduct when the election was not yet over.

Source: Legit.ng