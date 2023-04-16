The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has nullified the declaration of Aisha Dahiru Binani as the winner of the Adamawa state governorship election

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has nullified the declaration of Aisha Dahiru Binani as the winner of the Adamawa state governorship election.

In a statement released by Barr. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, INEC, said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) made the declaration despite the fact that the process has not been concluded.

The electoral commission said the REC's action is a clear overstepping of the powers of the Returning Officer and is, therefore, invalid and without any legal effect.

Collation of results on Adamawa state suspended

As a result, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby halted until further notice.

The REC, Returning Officer, and all parties involved are requested to report immediately to the Commission's Headquarters in Abuja for further clarification on the matter.

Okoye added that a detailed statement will be issued shortly to provide more information on this development.

See the full statement below:

"The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

"The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

"Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

"The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission's Headquarters in Abuja immediately. Detailed statement to follow shortly."

How REC declared Aisha Binani winner of Adamawa governorship election

During the collation of results for the Adamawa Governorship election, Prof Hudu Yunus Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa, prematurely declared Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, as the winner.

This occurred when results from only 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been declared, and the collation process was adjourned until 11am.

However, Ari announced the final result one hour before the scheduled time, leading to protests from some supporters of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the hall who questioned why the announcement was made by the REC instead of the returning officer.

