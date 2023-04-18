The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, April 18, urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to investigate and prosecute the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa state, Hudu Yunusa Ari, Channels TV reported.

This call was made immediately after an emergency meeting of the national commissioners of INEC at the commission’s national headquarters in Abuja following the controversy surrounding the Adamawa supplementary governorship election.

INEC calls for the arrest and prosecution of Adamawa REC Ari after an emergency meeting held on Tuesday, April 18 in Abuja. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force, Hudu Yunusa Ari, INEC Nigeria

What was discussed at the meeting;

At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

1. Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

2. Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

3. The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer.

A detailed official statement will follow shortly.

Source: Legit.ng