The national commissioners of INEC are currently locked in an emergency meeting over the election result declaration of the Adamawa state governorship supplementary poll

The INEC national commissioner, Festus Okoye disclosed that the Commission will release a statement on the meeting shortly

Meanwhile, the election result declared by the state resident electoral commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, to stay away from the commission’s state office has led to more controversy in the polity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A report by Channels TV has it that the national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are currently in a closed-door meeting at the commission’s national headquarters in Abuja.

INEC national chairman holds a closed-door meeting in Abuja over the Adamawa poll. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

INEC in an emergency meeting

Meanwhile, the outcome of the meeting will lead to the conclusion of the collation of the Adamawa supplementary governorship election in Abuja, a top official of the commission told Daily Trust.

Interestingly, this emergency meeting is coming barely 24 hours after the electoral umpire directed its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, to stay away from all activities of the electoral umpire and the election in the state, a report by The Punch further confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adamawa supplementary poll: “INEC can’t nullify result declared by REC”, APC Senator explains why

Senator Ishaku Abbo, the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has shared his view regarding the election result declaration of the just concluded Adamawa poll held on Saturday, April 15, which has continued to stir heated reactions in the polity.

The senator noted that the Electoral Act 2022 forbids the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from declaring the collated results in the Adamawa State governorship election null and void.

Speaking on Channels Television's breakfast show ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Monday, April 17, he said the electoral body’s proclamation was insignificant according to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Fintiri vs Binani: Gov Makinde Sends Strong Message to INEC Over Adamawa Guber Polls

The governor of Oyo state, Governor Seyi Makinde, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the real winner of the supplementary gubernatorial elections in Adamawa state.

Governor Makinde made this call on Monday, April 17, when he made a solidarity visit to Governor Umaru Fintiri at the State House in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

The appeal of the Oyo state governor is in reaction to the controversial declaration of Aisha Dahiru as governor-elect by Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Adamawa state resident electoral commissioner for INEC.

Source: Legit.ng