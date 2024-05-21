The Coalition for Good Governance and Community Development (CGCD) has praised the Police Service Commission (PSC) under Solomon Arase's leadership

The Coalition for Good Governance and Community Development (CGCD) has lauded the Police Service Commission (PSC), under the leadership of Solomon Arase, for its unwavering commitment to transparency and excellence in its operations.

The coalition praised the PSC’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and inclusivity, resulting in recruitment processes that truly reflect Nigeria’s diverse talent pool.

Group commends Police boss for excellent leadership

During a briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, Nwogu Ndubisi, the convener of the coalition, emphasized the positive impact of Arase’s leadership on the Nigeria Police Force and the confidence it has instilled in citizens.

Ndubisi highlighted that Arase’s tenure has been characterized by a commitment to citizen-oriented policing, transparency, and accountability, significantly improving the country’s security landscape.

“Mr. Solomon Arase is a name that has become synonymous with integrity, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the security of our beloved nation. Under his leadership, the Police Service Commission has recorded a transformation like never before. His vision and strategic direction have been instrumental in shaping the future of Nigeria’s internal security,” Ndubisi stated.

Arase's excellent virtues

Arase, a retired Nigerian police officer, has demonstrated that retirement does not preclude contributing to national development.

He has remained active in legal practice, security advisory, public speaking, research, and academic engagements.

His extensive career in law enforcement has equipped him with deep knowledge and experience, making him a valuable asset to the PSC.

The CGCD commended Arase for his commendable actions and reforms within the PSC. Under his stewardship, the Commission has been steadfast in its mission to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force.

Arase’s relentless pursuit of excellence has significantly improved the operational capacity of the police force, enhancing the nation’s security landscape.

Police boss achievement

Notable achievements under Arase’s leadership include reforms and modernisation, promotion of gender equality, and merit-based recruitment.

He emphasised community policing, intelligence-led operations, and capacity building, which have been pivotal in improving police professionalism, ethics, and community engagement.

Arase’s leadership has been marked by a strong emphasis on accountability, transparency, and the rule of law. He has championed justice, ensuring that every Nigerian citizen feels safe and protected.

The PSC has actively addressed issues of police brutality and impunity, holding officers accountable for their actions to restore public confidence in law enforcement.

Under Arase’s leadership, the PSC shortlisted over 171,000 applicants for the police force, emphasising merit-based recruitment and competence.

The coalition urged the police to reciprocate this effort by ensuring the recruitment of the first batch of 10,000 Nigerians, which will help reduce insecurity across the country.

