A Nigerian lady shared an update on their nearly finished house project, showing the progress in just two months.

In the video, she celebrated the progress with her husband, showing the different stages of the house.

The lady appeared ecstatic. Photo credit: icebeauty, TikTok. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described.

Source: TikTok

She also appeared with her child, moving the camera around to show the size and features of their new home, as shown by @icebeauty7.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prisca Ella said:

“I tap from your blessings congratulations dear.”

Brown Diva wrote:

“So shall it be will also congratulate everyone in this comment section.”

Amaka commented:

“Congratulations dear. My God will do it for me and my husband too. Amen. God is good.”

Jenny also commented:

“Congratulations God wey do for una make e do for us amen.”

Glow:

“Congratulations, I tap for i and my husband in JesuS name.”

Jennvfav22:

“Congratulations but y not just wait to finish it no be everything suppose de online.”

Brown Diva:

“Your hoUse lost Abi your money involve? Abi I tell you U say e never complete which one?”

Fwavyw:

“CongratulationsI tap for my husband and I.”

Gift 9:

“Congratulation sweetie me and my husband is next to testify in Jesus name Amen.”

Source: Legit.ng