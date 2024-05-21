Independent marketers have announced that the Port Harcourt refinery is set to commence operations soon

The marketers also expressed optimism that when the refinery finally starts releasing products, it will help reduce fuel prices

Already, the Dangote Refinery has slashed the price of diesel, and there are expectations that it will be the same for fuel when the refineries start working

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has announced that the Port Harcourt Refinery will begin operation in July 2024.

The marketers confirmed that the rehabilitation of the 210,000 barrels per day facility has been mainly completed.

PH refinery is almost ready and marketers are ready to buy at a new price Photo credit: Suzanne Plunkett

Source: Getty Images

Ukadike Chinedu, the National Public Relations Officer of IPMAN disclosed the progress made on the PH refinery.

Fuel price to reduce

According to Chinedu, when the refinery begins to operate, the price of petroleum products will be reduced, and adequate supply will be ensured.

Punch reports that IPMAN PRO noted that deliberate efforts have been made to to meet the July deadline.

He said:

“Yes, when we visited the place, the MD told us that the refinery was almost ready and that they would start producing by the end of July. It has been turned into a new one. They changed all the armoured cables to brand new ones, and everything there is almost like a brand-new refinery.

“The turnaround on maintenance is very massive and the job is being done day and night. All hands are on deck to make sure that they meet that target. By ending of July the refinery should be ready.”

Also, Femi Soneye, a spokesman for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, confirmed that mechanical work on the refinery has been completed and is only waiting for regulatory approval to begin operating.

He also said that all pipes were operating flawlessly, transporting crude oil supplied by Shell.

His words:

"Everything has been completed in terms of our work, and once we get those approvals, it will start operations.”

Dangote crash diesel to N1,000 per litre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the diesel price from the Dangote Refinery has now been reviewed from N1,200 to a new record of N1,000 per litre.

Before the refinery began production, the product was sold at a high cost due to foreign exchange issues and market situations.

