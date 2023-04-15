Residents of the Isu local government area council area of Imo state have been thrown into commotion

It was gathered that during the ongoing supplementary election in the LGA, some suspected thugs invaded the polling unit and snatched the ballot box

An eyewitness revealed that the thugs invaded the polling unit with ease despite the presence of heavily armed security operatives

Imo, Isu - An eyewitness report has confirmed an incident of ballot box snatching in the ongoing supplementary election in Imo state.

The report by Vanguard disclosed that the incident transpired at the Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of the state.

Imo State in the presidential and state house of assembly polls was flagged by electoral observers as one of the states with electoral violence tendencies. Photo: Governor Hope Uzodimma

It was gathered that some thugs aided by some suspected armed security personnel invaded the polling unit and carted away the ballot box.

The thugs were reported to have invaded the premises of the poling unit at about 09:19 am despite numerous security personnel at the scene of the incident.

Electorates react to chaotic polling unit attack

Meanwhile, the voters at the polling unit had earlier expressed fear due to the heavy presence of security operatives in their full regalia and armoured tanks roving around the premises.

An electorate identified as Chibuike said:

“We are afraid. You saw how they snatched the ballot box with security people and you it was planned.

We are afraid and we are not safe. How can an election be conducted with an armoured vehicle? This is wrong.”

