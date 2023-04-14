A fresh controversy has surfaced in the build-up to the Kano state supplementary elections slated for Saturday, April 15

The Kano state governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, raised an alarm that there is a plot to disrupt the electoral process

He said the plot is being orchestrated by the incumbent governor of the state, Professor Abdullahi Ganduje

The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been caught in another controversy following fresh allegations against him by the state governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

As reported by Daily Trust, Yusuf alleged that the incumbent governor had disbursed cash worth millions of naira to local government chairmen ahead of Saturday, April 15, supplementary polls in Kano state.

Abba Gida-Gida in his latest public advisory accused Gov Ganduje of sponsoring and recruiting thugs to disrupt Kano supplementary polls. Photo: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Yusuf reeled out this allegation in a public advisory statement made available to journalists through his media aide, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The advisory reads partly:

“The money was released solely for sponsoring political thugs to unleash violence on the innocent citizens and residents of Kano State during the supplementary elections.

“We wish to again caution all the local government chairmen and their management staff including Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs), Treasurers, and other employees at the state and local government levels who may be directly or indirectly involved in this heinous act to as a matter of responsibility distance themselves and ensure that all public funds already released are not used for such purposes and returned to the appropriate coffers."

Yusuf calls for security intervention

As contained in the statement, Yusuf called on security agencies to be proactive to impede any imminent disruption of the public peace during the supplementary polls.

It was also gathered that Ganduje had recruited thugs within and outside Kano to destabilise the electoral process at the supplementary polls.

Yusuf said:

“We are aware, that the state government has brought in thousands of thugs from within and outside Kano State to destabilize the relative peace.

"It is, therefore, necessary to call on the security agencies to take swift action against the potential repeat of violent thuggery attacks on innocent citizens of Kano state.”

Reports also confirmed that Yusuf's latest advisory is one of the many he has rolled out since he emerged as Kano state governor-elect.

Governor Ganduje, on the other hand, has not been pleased with this development as he has also warned the incoming governor not to issue public statements that undermine the authority and capacity of the incumbent government.

