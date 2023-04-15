The Ebonyi state police command has announced the demise of Peter Nweke, a ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ezza North LGA

It was confirmed that Nweke was killed by suspected hoodlums who were members of a rival political party

A statement released by the police command confirmed that all four suspects confirmed to have perpetrated the evil act

Ebonyi, Ezza North - Emerging reports have confirmed the arrest of four persons in Ebonyi state over the alleged murder of Peter Nweke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by The Punch newspaper, this development was disclosed by the Ebonyi state police command on Friday, April 15.

The Ebonyi state police command said all four suspects would be arraigned before a judge for prosecution in due time. Photo: NPF HQ

It was gathered that the deceased was attacked on Saturday, March 18, by some suspected hoodlums who were alleged to be cliques of the rival political party.

Nweke was reportedly tortured to death on the day of the state governorship and state house of assembly polls.

In what seems like an inter-party clash, Nweke, the PDP ward chairman under the Ezza North local government area, was killed while performing his duty as a party agent in the Umuezeokaoha community.

Police released official statement over tragic incident

A statement released by the state police command reacting to the tragic incident revealed that the apprehended suspects have confessed to the crime.

As reported by Vanguard, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the command spokesperson, said:

“During the interrogation of the suspects, the first suspect, Leonard Kelechi Nwali, a Labour Party House of Assembly aspirant, Ezza North Constituency, confessed to hiring the assailants who were meant to torture the late Peter Nweke. However, he died in the process.

“The second suspect, Onyebuchi Chita, of Nkomoro community, in the same local government area, confessed to have brought in the killers from Nkomoro into Ogboji community, where Peter Nweke was killed."

It was gathered that the third suspect, who was identified as Aloke Obinna, a native of the Ogboji community, confessed that he was an accomplice in the entire scheme.

He said he was the one who provided a motorbike to the second suspect (Chita) to escape after perpetrating the crime.

Meanwhile, Ifeanyi Nwokpuku, whom the Police identified as the fourth suspect, conspired with a man called Sampson Nweke, who helped him identify their target.

Nwokpuku, who is also a native Ogboji community, upon identifying his target, unleashed his fury and killed the deceased.

The police command, however, noted that all four suspects would be charged and prosecuted in court after the completion of investigations.

