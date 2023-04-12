The traditional leader of Oghara in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi state has been kidnapped

The police confirmed that some gunmen invaded the community and kidnapped the traditional leader and two other chiefs

A female domestic worker in the palace who was identified as Toyin Onare was shot dead during the attack

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have kidnapped the traditional leader of Oghara in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi state.

Daily Trust reports that the traditional leader was kidnapped from his palace in the early hours of Tuesday, April 11.

The traditional leader of Oghara in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi state has been kidnapped by some gunmen. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Source: UGC

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the palace of the traditional leader and also abducted two other Chiefs, (Pa.) David Obadofin, and one Temidayo Elewa

In addition, a female domestic worker at the palace who was identified as Toyin Onare was shot dead during the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Police confirm kidnap and killing

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State police command said the gunmen invaded the traditional leader's palace at about 3 am in the morning.

The spokesperson for the command, SP William Aya, said the gunmen shot sporadically before gaining access to the palace.

Aya noted that Chief Obadofin, a major cashew farmer in the community was resting in front of his house alongside the traditional leader and one of his boys when the gunmen struck.

The gunmen were said to have whisked the traditional ruler and Temidayo to the bush, while one person escaped from the scene of the incident.

Continuing, Aya said the domestic staff who was shot by the gunmen died after efforts to stabilize her at the General Hospital, Kabba, headquarters of the LGA failed.

Meanwhile, the Kogi state commissioner of police, Hakeem Yusuf, has deployed a tactical team of officers to the area to fish out the perpetrators and rescue the victim.

Tension as Kidnappers Whisk Away Ex-Deputy Gov in APC-Controlled State

Tragedy struck in Rinza village of Wamba local government area of Nasarawa state.

This is as some gunmen invaded the community and kidnapped Professor Onje Gye-Wado, the former deputy governor of the state.

It was gathered that several attempts had previously been made to abduct him before the recent incident.

Tension as deputy guber candidate, 3 others kidnapped few hours to election in top APC state

Meanwhile, the YPP deputy governorship candidate in Cross River state, Prince Agbor Onyi, was kidnapped Thursday night.

The party chairman in the state, Anthony Bissong, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday morning, March 17, while the police were yet to comment on the incident.

It could be noted that the kidnapping came up a few hours before the governorship and state house of assembly election in the ruling APC state.

Source: Legit.ng