Senators-elect who are Muslims have been urged to stay away from contesting for the position of Senate president

The call was made by the vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North West, Salihu Lukman

According to Lukman, any Muslim who contests for the position of Senate president is not conversant with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has said that any Muslim aspiring to be the Senate president of the 10th National Assembly does not respect the constitution and the party.

The Cable reports that Lukman affirmed that because the president-elect and the vice-president-elect are both of Muslim religion, the Senate president should be a Christain.

Salihu Lukman has called for a Christain Senate president in the 10th National Assembly. Photo: Nigerian Senate

As the vice-chairman of the ruling party in the northwest region, Lukman said any move by the party to enforce a Muslim senate president on the people will be insensitive and would only signal a plan to promote the dominance of Muslims in the federal government.

His words:

“Any Muslim aspiring for the position of Senate President has no respect for both the constitutions of the federal republic of Nigeria and the APC.

“This is because Chapter II, Section 14(3) of the Nigerian constitution clearly outlined that ‘the composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies."

