The national leader of the All Progressives Congress is billed to return to Nigeria from Paris on Monday, April 10

A source within Bola Tinubu's camp said the president-elect has cancelled his scheduled trip to London and Saudi Arabia

According to the source, Tinubu's return is aimed at discussing the 10th National Assembly leadership with lawmakers-elect

Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, may be returning to the country on Monday, April 10, just as the battle for the leadership positions of the National Assembly heats up among the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers-elect.

The Punch reports that some members of Tinubu's camp confirmed that the former Lagos state governor is due to return from Paris where he went to take some rest following the incessant battle for leadership positions among the elected lawmakers.

Bola Tinubu is due to return to Nigeria on Monday, April 10. Photo: Bola Tinubu

A source said that while Tinubu will return on Monday, to perfect all arrangement for his inauguration which is billed for May 29, the tension created by the lawmakers-elect needs to be addressed.

The source also said that Tinubu might have also cancelled his scheduled trip to London and Saudi Arabia for Umrah and has planned to return to Nigeria to address some of the issues of zoning of the principal office in the 10th National Assembly.

He said:

"We heard that Asiwaju has cancelled his Umrah trip and may return to Nigeria on Monday.

“Although we were not told the reason, I suspect that it must be in connection with the manner in which Kalu, Akpabio and (Jibrin) Barau are giving the APC sleepless nights with their lobbying campaigns.”

