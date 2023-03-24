Kogi APC: Ward Exco Denies Purported Letter Suspending Muri Ajaka

The purported letter of suspension on the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka has been denied

According to the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Ward 1, Ajaka in Kogi state, they are unaware of the suspension

Going further, the party leaders queried the time and place where the ward executive members met to take decision to suspend the Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward 1, Ajaka in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi state has denied knowledge of the purported letter of suspension on the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka.

The APC leaders said said falsehood by the mischief makers becomes more glaring from the inclusion of the name and signature of the late Ward Welfare Secretary, Danjuma Sani, who died on 13th April, 2022.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state is one of the prominent APC governors. Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

In a disclaimer letter addressed to Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, dated Friday, 24 of March 2023, and signed by the APC chairman Ajaka ward 1, Omale Danladi and the ward secretary, Suleiman Abubakar, the party leaders queried the time and place where the ward executive members met to take decision to suspend the Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka.

While regretting the inconveniences and pandemonium caused the governorship aspirant as a result of the purported suspension, the ward executives assured him of "unalloyed support for you before, during and after the elections and to further assure you that, with your unmatched records and by the grace of God, your victory in the forthcoming elections is assured."

The letter which is copied to the APC national chairman, North-central APC chairman and the Kogi state APC chairman reads: "We, the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ward 1, Ajaka in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi state wish to and hereby deny the purported letter of your suspension alongside all the allegations contained therein in entirety, as they are completely frivolous, false and a calculated attempt by political enemies to tarnish the image of the generality of Ward 1 Party Excos and to distract and frustrate your selfless political ambition.

"The falsehood and mischief of the mischief makers becomes more glaring from the inclusion of the name and signature of our deceased Exco member by the name Danjuma Sani Ejika (Welfare Secretary) who died on 13th April, 2022 on a purported document containing the names and signatures of Ajaka Ward 1 Exco members present at the purported meeting whereat the decision to suspend you was reached.

"What is more, the place, date and time when we, the Ajaka Ward 1 leadership of our great party reached the purported decision to suspend you is not stated on the letter.

"While we regret all the inconveniences and pandemonium occasioned by this mischievous act of the political enemies, may we use this medium to reiterate our unalloyed support for you before, during and after the elections and to further assure you that, with your unmatched records and by the grace of God, your victory in the forthcoming elections is assured.

