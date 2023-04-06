The Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled some bigwigs of the party in the state trauma of post-election continued to hunt the party in the state.

According to The Tribune, the APC expelled Sullivan Chime, a former governor of Enugu state and director general of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu.

Other affected bigwigs are Hon. Eugene Odo, the former speaker of the state House of Assembly; Flavour Eze, an aide to the minister of foreign affairs; Maduka Arum; and Joe Mmamel.

The APC in Enugu also suspended Senator Ken Nnamani, a former senate president and President Muhammadu Buhari's Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Robert Ngwu, the secretary of the party in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, April 6, adding that the affected personalities were accused of anti-party activities.

Ngwu noted that the decision was recommended by the disciplinary committee in its report.

According to him, the committee's report was vetted at a meeting of an enlarged state executive committee.

The expelled and suspended members of the party were alleged to have supported candidates of other political parties during the 2023 general election.

Following the outcome of the 2023 general elections, the ruling APC has been enmeshed in crisis in some states, including Bauchi and Delta states, where many bigwigs have been suspended.

