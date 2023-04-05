The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gabajabiamila, has been ruled out of being considered for the chief of staff job in the incoming administration

Fresh updates confirmed that Gbajabiamila has been scheming with his cohort to promote the agenda so that he can be considered

However, it was gathered that he was never in the conversation for the top job or enlisted

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been accused of selling the narrative of becoming the next chief of staff when the incoming government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu resumes the helm of affairs.

On Tuesday, April 4, this accusation was made by a pro-Tinubu support group known as Renewed Hope Advocates (RHA).

As contained in a statement signed by the group’s director-general, Olufemi-Daniels Agbaoku, said Gbajabiamila has not been considered for the highly revered position as claimed by several reports.

Agbaoku said the whole narrative was a desperate scheme programmed by the speaker while noting that he was never a conversation for the chief of staff position, The Nation reported.

The RHA director-general, however, urged Tinubu not to be pressured by such narratives promulgated by the desperate Gbajabiamila and his team.

Agbaoku urged Tinubu to go for a more competent personality that would not jeopardise his administration during his first stint as president.

He also noted that the emergence of Gbajabiamila as speaker of the lower chamber was a sad development despite all the numerous reservations about his past globally.

Agbaoku harped that the president’s office requires stern caution and critical thinking and should not become a “pedestrian altar of man knows man.”

