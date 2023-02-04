The decision of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to hold Adhoc delegates congress on Tuesday, February 7, has thrown the party into disarray.

The national secretariat of the APC had on Friday, February 3, announced the composition of the Electoral Panel headed by Lawan Samaila Abdullahi to conduct the Primaries to pick adhoc delegates.

Aggrieved members say APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu may be welcomed by angry protesters at the party's national secretariat if the decision is not reversed. Photo credit: APC

Legit.ng gathered that the delegates are expected to elect a gubernatorial candidate for the party during the Saturday, April 8 governorship primary election in the north-central state.

But the decision has not gone down well with some members of the party who wondered why the party would pick this time when campaigns for the various offices are in top gear for such an exercise.

A chieftain of the party from Okene, Alhaji Ahmed Oiza who fumed at the decision told journalists that those behind the decision do not mean well for the party.

He said:

"Why the haste to elect adhoc delegates? We still have until late March to do the congress so why must be we be distracted from the campaigns going on at the moment. Even our party’s constitution is very clear on the time frame within which to conduct Adhoc delegates Congresses.

''Let me ask a pertinent question, gentlemen of the press. Why are Imo and Bayelsa states not also holding their congresses on the same February 7? Why Kogi? Why distract us?"

Already, several media reports indicate that different groups in the party are already warming up for protests to the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja beginning from Monday, February 6.

Members say there is a need to move the congress till March so as to allow members concentrate especially on the presidential campaign going on across the country.

Alhaji Oiza added:

"This is simply a political ambush aimed at favouring a particular candidate and must be resisted by all concerned."

