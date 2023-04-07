Respected Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, has criticised the written letter of Chimamanda Adichie to President Joe Biden of the United States

Adichie, in her letter, highlighted the ills of the 2023 presidential polls while accusing the US of low standards for congratulating Bola Tinubu

Meanwhile, Keyamo described Adichie's write-up as an exhibition of a pathetic colonial mentality

The Spokesperson for the campaign council of Bola Tinubu and minister of state, labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has criticised the letter of renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie addressed to President Joe Biden of the United States.

Adichie had on Thursday, April 6 written a letter to President Biden addressing the ills and irregularities that transpired at the 2023 presidential polls held on Saturday, February 25.

The election's outcome caused a lot of outrage, with references made to the lack of functionality of the electronic transmission of results, violence, voter inducement and a host of others.

In her letter to President Joe Biden, the 'Half of a Yellow Sun' author accused the US of compromising its democratic standards and value by congratulating Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom she alleged to have won the presidential election by fraudulent means.

Reacting to this development, Keyamo, in a lengthy text sighted by Legit.ng on his official Twitter page on Friday, April 7, described Adichie's letter to President Biden as a reflection of colonial mentality.

Keyamo said:

"It is befuddling that someone often celebrated for using a God-given talent to promote our African values, will so tragically degrade that same ethos by penning a letter that is so petty, so grovelling in its tone in urging a single foreign power to withhold a mere congratulatory message to our President-elect as if that is what actually validates our own democratic identity. It reflects a pathetic colonial mentality."

Similarly, the director of media and publicity Tinubu/Shettima campaign, Bayo Onanuga, also downplayed the importance of Chimamanda's letter.

As reported by Vanguard, Onanuga urged President Biden not to pay attention to the letter written to him by the renowned novelist.

Onanuga as quoted by TheCable said:

“Dear President Joe Biden, please just trash the open letter by Chimamanda on Nigeria’s election once it gets to your desk. She wrote fiction, inspired by the monumental loss of her tribesman Peter Obi.”

Code of Conduct Bureau Invites Keyamo Over Money Laundering Petition Against Atiku

Meanwhile, moves to arrest and interrogate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for alleged money laundry are becoming imminent.

A petition filed before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) by Festus Keyamo (SAN) has reached another processing stage.

The CCB has also invited the petitioner, Keyamo, following a 72-hour stipulation attached to the petition.

