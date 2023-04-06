Nigeria's minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed has reacted to the attack on his person by the leadership of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere for stating the Federal Government's position on post-election issues.

The Punch reports that Lai Mohammed while responding to Afenifere's position after the minister accused the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi of inciting Nigerians to violence said the organisation's attack is borne out of frustration.

Mohammed also said that Afenifere has shown that the organisation is heavily invested in Peter Obi's presidential ambition and they have failed woefully.

He further noted that the Pan Yoruba organisation has already lost its relevance in the southwest region of the country.

His words:

“Fortunate were days when the Afenifere sneezed and the whole country would catch a cold. It is not the same thing right now.

“When Afenifere talks and you begin to ask yourself, which Afenifere? you know what that means."

The minister also stressed that there was no provision in INEC guidelines which allows the commission to transmit the results of elections electronically.

Peter Obi knocks Lai Muhammed over incitement comment

Peter Obi has attacked Lai Muhammed, the minister of information and culture, over an allegation of making inciting comments on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

In his engagement with international media, Lai Mohammed accused Obi of seeking redress in court on one hand and inciting his followers against the court and INEC on the other hand.

In his reaction, Peter Obi said he has never spoken against the Nigerian state and described Lai Mohammed's comment as a calumny campaign against his personality.

Olofa breaks silence, distances self from Obi’s leaked audio

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, has dissociated himself from the leaked conversation between Bishop David Oyedepo and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Oba Gbadamosi maintained that he was a father figure to all, irrespective of tribe and religion, while warning the public to desist from unguarded manipulation of facts.

According to the traditional ruler, there is nothing between him and Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, and the palace only welcomed him as every Oba would do.

