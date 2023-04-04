Peter Obi has been criticised for frequently commenting against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect

The minister of information, Lai Mohammed, says his inciting comments might trigger violence, which is a treasonable offence

He criticised the Labour Party bannerman stating that he was undemocratic in his approach and utterances

United States, Washington DC - The Minister of Information, Art and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, has warned the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to desist from inciting comments that would trigger violence against the federal government.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the minister made this statement during an interactive session with international media in Washington DC, United States.

Lai Mohammed says Peter Obi is not democratic as he has always claimed during his campaigns. Photo: Lai Mohammed, Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The minister said Obi must be cautious and maintain his grouse against his opponent in court rather than making utterances that might trigger violence in the country.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Obi and his Vice, Datti Ahmed cannot be threatening Nigerians that if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sworn-in on May 29, it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria.

“This is treason. You cannot be inviting insurrection, and this is what they are doing."

The minister described the comments of Peter Obi as undemocratic while also labelling the Labour Party bannerman as a desperate politician who has been hiding under the guise of being democratic all along.

He said:

“Obi’s statement is that of a desperate person, he is not the democrat that he claimed to be.

“A democrat should not believe in democracy only when he wins the election.”

Source: Legit.ng