Peter Obi has attacked Lai Muhammed, the minister of culture and

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has condemned Lai Muhammad, the minister of information and culture, over alleged incitement on Nigeria's democratic institutions.

Lai Muhammed is engaging international media organisations in Washington DC about the outcome of the presidential election.

The minister has so far engaged the Voice of America, Foreign Policy Magazine, Washington Post and Associated Press.

During the interaction, Muhammed faults Obi's post-election tactics of seeking redress in court on the one hand and inciting people to violence in another hand.

Reacting to the allegation, Obi took to his Twitter page and described Mohammed's comments on his personality as a calumny campaign.

The Labour Party candidate said he has never encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigeria state and its democratic institutions.

The statement reads in part:

"I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I have never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state. Those initiating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against me."

Obi, whose audio conversation with David Oyedepo, the lead Bishop of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), where he begged the cleric to talk to his "people" in the southwest and Kwara while describing the 2023 election as a "religious war" was earlier faulted by the federal government.

While keeping mute on the viral video, Obi said he has been engaging in issue-based campaigns and that he had never campaigned based on religion and ethnicity.

