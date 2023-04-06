The 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has described his counterpart, Peter Obi of the Labour Party as a liar.

In a tweet on Wednesday, April 5, he made this remark after Obi denied the controversial leaked audio phone call between himself and Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, AKA Winners Chapel.

Peter Obi in a lengthy tweet of Wednesday, April 5 denied the alleged viral audio tape of his conversation with Bishop David Oyedepo. Photo: @PeterObi, @YeleSowore

In the alleged audio, Obi was heard telling the renowned cleric that the 2023 polls were a “religious war”.

Obi has since denied the originality of the tape, stating that it was fake and that he had never had that kind of conversation in his life.

He said:

"Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war."

He also threatened to file a suit against the media outlet that published the alleged audio.

Meanwhile, Sowore called out Obi, stating that the LP presidential candidate’s reaction to the controversy was a liar.

He wrote:

“How does a LIAR reply when he or she is told, “Liar, liar, pants on fire” they simply say, “I don’t care, I don’t care, I can buy another pair.”

“@Peterobi just completely lied about his phone call to @BishopOyedepofdn where went on seeking extraordinary help even though his top aides, including @UtomiPat have all fessed up.”

