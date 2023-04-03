The leadership of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party have continued to blame each other for the death of an electoral officer

Emmanuel Adeniran was said to have died a few days after the election in the state following an attack by some hoodlums in his polling unit

The later electoral officer served as an Independent National Electoral Commission's ad-hoc staff at his polling unit in Ogun state

There seems to be a crisis brewing among political bigwigs in Ogun state following the death of an ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Emmanuel Adeniran.

While the governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oladipupo Adebutu, accused the All Progressives Congress of sponsoring some political thugs.

APC and PDP have continued to accuse themselves over the death of an INEC's ad-hoc staff. Photo: Dapo Abiodun, PDP

Source: Twitter

The APC on the other hand has said that Adeniran's demise was orchestrated by the PDP in the state.

The Punch reports that Adeniran served as an ad-hoc staff attached to a polling unit in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area during the governorship and House of Assembly polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Confirming his death, INEC's director of media in the state, Ope Ajayi said Adeniran passed on three days after the election from injuries sustained when some hoodlums attacked his polling unit.

Ajayi said the ad-hoc staff was immediately rushed to the hospital on Saturday, was discharged on Monday but later died.

His words:

“He was not killed; he was taken to the hospital, attended to, and discharged. Probably it was when he got home the second or third day that he died.

“Actually, the local government where he worked was attacked, and in order to escape, it seems he jumped through the fence, and I think he landed on something that injured him.”

However, speaking at the meeting of the Conference of Political Parties for Good Governance in Ogun State, held in Abeokuta, Adebutu said Adeniran was reportedly killed when he refused to alter the results of the election in favour of the APC.

He said:

"One of the INEC officials in Ogijo refused to rig for the APC in Ogijo because we kept on saying Ogijo will get a border community development agency. The man, an indigene of Ogijo, refused to rig for them; they killed him; APC killed him—all because of this election.

“The man refused to rig, so they killed him—a man with three young children. I went there; you need to see that widow and the three children. Luckily, the man was smart enough; a lot of those results have been uploaded on the INEC Results Viewing Portal, but he still paid with his life.”

Ogun APC reacts

In his reaction to the allegation by the PDP governorship candidate, the APC's publicity secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, said Adebutu was suffering from delusion.

Oladunjoye said:

“After his woeful loss of the election, he has suffered and is still suffering from delusion a hangover from his electoral loss.

“When, in fact, he should be answering questions from the police and other security agents on the breach of laws during the March 18, 2023 elections, he still struts the streets like one above the law.

“The death of the deceased officer is painful, condemnable, and it is wickedness of the highest order. Ladi’s panicky, popularity-seeking visit to the deceased’s family and his gibberish are attempts to obstruct police investigations."

Fresh trouble for Abiodun, INEC as Ogun tribunal grants NNPP permission to inspect BVAS, other materials

Meanwhile, the New Nigeria Peoples Party has finally been allowed to inspect the election materials used during the just concluded March 18 polls.

The Ogun State Election Petitions Tribunal on Monday, March 27, granted the request of the NNPP.

The Tribunal ordered INEC to grant the party access to check all the sensitive materials used during the governorship election in Ogun state.

Labour Party rejects Ogun governorship poll results, demands rerun

The Labour Party in Ogun state has rejected the March 18, 2023, governorship election results.

LP warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against issuing a certificate of return to the governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, for a second term.

The party also called for a rerun of the governorship election held on March 18, saying it is rejecting Abiodun’s victory.

Source: Legit.ng