The New Nigeria Peoples Party has finally been allowed to inspect the election materials used during the just concluded March 18 polls

The Ogun State Election Petitions Tribunal on Monday, March 27, granted the request of the NNPP

The Tribunal ordered INEC to grant the party access to check all the sensitive materials used during the governorship election in Ogun state

the Ogun State Election Petitions Tribunal

This is as the Tribunal on Monday, March 27, granted the request of the NNPP to inspect all the sensitive materials including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used during the governorship election in the state, held on March 18, 2023.

NNPP's move to access Ogun election materials has been approved by Tribunal. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun

NNPP finally allowed access to inspect INEC's material used in March 18 polls

The motion ex-parte which was filed on Monday, March 20, 2023, was decided on last Friday and a copy, which was obtained by The Punch on Monday (today), showed that the NNPP was an applicant while INEC, Abiodun and All Progressives Congress (APC) were respondents.

The tribunal granted all the prayers of the state chapter of the NNPP in the motion ex-parte filed at the Isabo court in Abeokuta.

INEC announces when all outstanding election will hold

In another report, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that all outstanding elections will be held on April 15, 2023.

The electoral umpire disclosed this on its verified Twitter page on Monday, March 27, adding that a press statement would soon be followed.

According to the commission's tweet, the decision was reached at the just concluded meetings of the stakeholders of the electoral body.

Labour Party rejects Ogun governorship poll results, demands rerun

The Labour Party in Ogun state has rejected the March 18, 2023, governorship election results.

LP warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against issuing a certificate of return to the governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, for a second term.

The party also called for a rerun of the governorship election held on March 18, saying it is rejecting Abiodun’s victory.

