All the candidates who contested for Lagos state's number one seat in the just concluded elections have been urged to work with the incumbent governor

The call was made to the Lagos state governorship candidates by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday, March 30

Sanwo-Olu said all hands must be on deck to ensure that Lagos is developed into that great city which everyone desires

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to the 2023 governorship candidates of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, his colleague in the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdulazeez Adediran (Jandor) and others to work with him in the development of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the governor while receiving his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, March 30, commended Lagosians for voting for him.

All those who contested for governor in Lagos state have been asked to join hands in developing the state. Photo: GRV, Jandor, Sanwo-Olu

He also commended the leadership and officials of the electoral body for their efforts in delivering on such a difficult assignment handed to them.

To his fellow contestants in the race, Sanwo-Olu said there is a need to build a better Lagos and it is important they join him in delivering that task which has been given to him by Lagosians.

His words:

“I want to seize this opportunity to once again extend our hands of fellowship to all our fellow contestants for the office of the governor, deputy governor, and House of Assembly, for us to join hands to build a better Lagos of our dreams, the greater Lagos that is realisable in our own lifetime.

“For those dissatisfied with the outcome of any of the elections, there are legitimate mechanisms of redress offered by our functional judicial system.

“Today I stand before you, I’m older, I’m wiser, I am more experienced and certainly more committed to deliver on the contract that binds me, my deputy and the good people of Lagos State."

