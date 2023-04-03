Yerima Shettima, the leader of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum has said that anti-democratic activities will not be tolerated

Shettima has described an alleged plot for an interim government ahead of May 29 as completely out of place

According to the Arewa youth leader, the just-concluded 2023 general election is the most credible poll Nigeria has ever had

The leader of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Comrade Yerima Shettima has said that the 2023 election was the best election Nigeria has ever had since its return to Democracy.

Shettima who was reacting exclusively to Legit.ng on the ongoing call for an Interim National Government said it is completely out of place to begin to call for an interim government on the basis that the presidential and national assembly elections were not credible.

No election is more credible than the 2023 election - Shettima

According to Shettima, never in the history of the country has such a free, fair, and credible poll been held, arguing that only the annulled June 12 poll can be compared to the election that was held under Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s INEC leadership.

He told Legit Ng:

“Who says the 2023 election was not credible? The 2023 election is one of the most credible elections in the history of Nigeria from 1999 to date.

“We can talk about June 12; that I remember vividly was also a free and fair election that was annulled by the military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida.

"But after then, we have never had a free and fair election like the one by this present administration under Professor Mahmood Yakubu.”

Why we adjudge 2023 election most credible - Shettima

Justifying his position, Shettima reeled out various reasons including the loss of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos, the loss of seven sitting governors in their senatorial bids, and the emergence of other people clearly on merit.

According to Shettima such never happened in past elections.

He said:

“We saw what Professor Mahmood did. Get me very clearly; a ruling party has never lost in Lagos until in the 2023 election where 7 governors lost their senate seats, and where an okada rider from nowhere emerged as a House of Reps member.

"This was an election people won on merit; where people who were supposed to return for their second term as governors lost. It has never happened.”

INEC, Mahmood did a good job - Shettima

The Arewa youths leader did not mince words when he said that the INEC chairman

delivered the best election ever and deserves commendation as against the ongoing alleged vilification. He said it is common sense to know that the elections under the current INEC can't be faulted easily.

According to him:

“It’s common sense to know that a credible election was held under Professor Mahmood Yakubu and he did very well. Some of us decide not to talk and watch the game because we want to take time to observe things and wait for rubbish to happen and then you will see our reaction.”

We won’t allow anti-democratic forces - Shettima

Speaking further, the Arewa youths leader said those anti-democratic forces calling for the annulment of a very successful election were enemies of democracy and will be resisted.

Warning those calling for an interim government to stop forthwith, Shettima said:

“We cannot allow our democracy to be undermined by agents of anti-democratic forces. The election was free and fair and if you have any grudges, please go to court. And if eventually, the court proves otherwise, so be it, but never undermine our democracy.

"We cannot go back to the old era when people sit in their comfort zones and call for anarchy. Never!”

