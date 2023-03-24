The Ogun state chapter of the Labour Party has reacted to the outcome of the 2023 general elections, especially the governorship poll

The party in a fresh statement rejected the election results announced by INEC and urged the electoral commission to do the needful

INEC had earlier declared Governor Dapo Abiodun of the APC as the winner of the Ogun governorship election conducted in the state on Saturday 23rd March, 2023

The Labour Party in Ogun State has rejected the March 18, 2023 governorship election results.

LP warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against issuing a certificate of return to the governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, for a second term, The Punch reported.

Labour Party rejects Ogun 2023 governorship election results.

Source: Facebook

LP demands Ogun election rerun

The party also called for a rerun of the governorship election held on March 18, saying it is rejecting Abiodun’s victory.

Meanwhile, the INEC returning officer for the governorship and state assembly election in the state, Professor Kayode Adebowale, had on Sunday, March 29, declared governor Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the election.

Adebowale said Abiodun polled a total of 276,298 votes, while Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 262,383 and was the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress.

Big trouble for APC, NNPP as pressure mounts on INEC to review election results in 3 states

Pressures are being mounted on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review the outcome of the 2023 general elections in areas where there are allegations of electoral malpractice were established.

Some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are mounting on the neck of the electoral umpire that there was evidence of electoral malpractices and that allegations of vote buying and voter suppression should be reviewed as established by the law.

The CSOs include Transparency International (TI), the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), and the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG).

"Healing cannot happen without justice": LP Rhodes-Vivour replies Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos during the governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has disclosed what must be done before the healing process can begin.

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, had earlier condemned the electoral violence that sprung up during the poll while calling on the opposition to unite with his government to heal the country.

Reacting to the call, Rhode-Vivour posited that no healing process could be effective when the victims of electoral violence can't get justice.

