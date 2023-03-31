The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over the just-concluded 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections which took place on Saturday, February 25.

Vanguard reports that the former Kano state governor who spoke in Abuja at the first post-2023 election meeting of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) accused President Buhari of not doing enough in his capacity as Nigeria's number one man to ensure free, fair and credible polls.

Kwankwaso has accused Buhari of not doing enough to deliver a credible election to Nigerians. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Depositphotos

Kwankwaso explained that in civilised countries of the world, with the level of alleged vote buying, the use of guns to suppress voters and with the level of anomalies recorded, the polls would have been nullified.

The former governor said that it is unfortunate to note that the outcome of the presidential election never mirrored the wishes of Nigerians.

Kwankwaso also appealed to the judiciary never to disappoint the people of Nigeria by remaining the last hope of the common man.

Warning against a repeat of a fourth candidate becoming a governor in the state as a courtesy of the Supreme Court, Kwankwaso expressed fears that now it may be another ball game.

His added:

“We have four years to reposition the party to deliver positive change to Nigerians. We joined this party barely one year old, the performance we have seen, I believe we should all congratulate ourselves.

“We have done well and what is even more important is that almost everybody now believes that NNPP is the party for the future."

