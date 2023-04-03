FCT, Abuja - As President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's tenure expires, their asset declaration exercise will soon commence alongside all 44 ministers and outgoing governors before Monday, May 29, transition into a new government.

This development was confirmed by Dr Mustapha Musa, the special adviser to the chairman of the code of conduct bureau (CCB) on general duties.

The CCB said president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vice president-elect Sen Kashim Shettima have 90 days to fill out the asset declaration forms. Photo: Aso Rock Villa, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Dr Musa confirmed all arrangements for issuing the asset declaration forms to the outgoing public office holders, and their successor has been prepared.

It was further gathered that the issuance of the asset declaration form does not exempt outgoing presidential aides, members of the outgoing and incoming national and state assembly, and the local government chairmen.

Tinubu, Shettima to get 90days deadline for declaration of assets

Meanwhile, president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the 28 incoming governors will also complete the asset declaration form.

As gathered by Legit.ng the CCB will issue a three months deadline for submitting their assets declaration form.

Dr Musa said:

“They (officials) are expected to declare all their assets at the point of exit, at the point of leaving office. That’s what the law says. They will submit the forms when leaving the office, you cannot submit assets declaration forms while in office.

‘’So, it is at the point of entrance and point of exit. That is what the constitution says, that is what the Code of Conduct Bureau Act says under section 15. The same thing applies to those who are about to come into government but they have three months to declare.’’

