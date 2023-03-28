Again, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been urged to declare his secret assets kept in tax havens or face fresh prosecution

This call was made by Lawflex, a Lagos-based law firm, through a petition issued on March 23 and forwarded to the Code of Conduct Bureau

Meanwhile, the firm called on the CCB to commence an immediate investigation against Obi and invite him for questioning

Lawflex, a Lagos-based law firm, has made a fresh call over Peter Obi's secret assets in tax havens.

This is as Lawflex asked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to prosecute the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election, over his alleged failure to declare secret assets stashed in tax havens while he was Anambra state governor.

Peter Obi gets a fresh issue regarding the pandora papers case and might face prosecution. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi may face prosecution

Lawflex made this known in a petition dated March 23, 2023, signed by Olukoya Ogungbeje, and received by the CCB Secretariat in Abuja, The Cable reported.

The law firm urged the bureau to commence an immediate investigation against Obi and invite him for questioning.

In the letter written on Thursday, March 23, signed by Olukoya Ogungbeje and received by the CBB the same day, the firm said its purpose is to bring to the CCB’s notice an investigation on the issue done by Premium Times.

The firm threatened to seek a “judicial review” if the CCB failed to take constitutional action within 30 days.

