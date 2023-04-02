The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje has begun preparations to handover to his successor

Ahead of the handover ceremony in Kano, the state Executive Council has formed the 17-member Transition Committee to hand over to Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor-elect

The state commissioner for information and internal affairs, Mallam Muhammad Garba, confirmed this development through a statement

The handover arrangement for Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano state governor-elect, from sitting Governor to the winner of the March 18, 2023 Kano state governorship election has begun.

This is as the Kano state Executive Council has approved the formation of a 17-member Transition Committee for a handing over of the baton to the incoming administration in the state, Daily Trust reported.

The Kano government has approved the 17-member transition committee ahead of the May 29 handover ceremony. Photo credit: Abdullahi Ganduje

Role of the Committee

The council also approved a 100-member sub-committee whose constitution will be drawn from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), The Punch report further confirmed.

The state commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, who confirmed the development, said the governor-elect is expected to give three representatives for the main committee.

