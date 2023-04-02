Ahead of the Kogi state governorship election which has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 11, 2023, the ruling All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) has screened its aspirants.

A report by Thisday indicates that 18 aspirants were screened by the ruling party in Abuja.

Senator Smart Adeyemi, Deputy Governor Onoja and Chief of Staff Asuku want to succeed Yahaya Bello as Kogi governor. Photo credits: Yahaya Bello, Edward Onoja, Smart Adeyemi, Jamiu Asuku Abdulkareem

Source: Facebook

Among the 18 screened aspirants, Legit.ng notes that three aspirants stand tall in terms of Kogi politics and may clinch the guber ticket during the primary which is scheduled for April.

Edward Onoja

One of the favourite aspirants is Edward Onoja, the current deputy governor of Kogi state. Onoja appears to have a closer relationship with his principal, Governor Yahaya Bello and this may boost his chances at the primary.

Onojo first served as the Chief of Staff to Governor Bello when he was first elected in 2016. In October 2019, he became the Deputy Governor after the impeachment of Simon Achuba.

In the November 16, 2019, general election, he was elected as the Deputy Governor of Kogi State.

Senator Smart Adeyemi

Senator Smart Adeyemi is currently representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly.

Like Onoja, Senator Adeyemi also has a good relationship with Governor Bello. In 2019, Governor Bello stood with the Kogi West senator and used his political influence and might to ensure he defeat his political arch-rival, Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jamiu AbdulKareem Asuku

Jamiu AbdulKareem Asuku is the current Chief of Staff to the Kogi state governor.

Though he may not have the kind of widespread influence that Onoja and Senator Adeyemi have in the politics of Kogi state and Nigeria in general, Asuku may also take the advantage of his working relationship with Governor Bello to get the APC guber ticket in Kogi state.

APC lawmaker Faleke withdraws from Kogi governorship race

Meanwhile, a House of Representatives member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in Lagos and secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), James Faleke, has withdrawn from the Kogi state governorship election.

Faleke withdrew from the governorship race after he failed to appear before the Senator Abubakar Sodangi-led panel, which screened all aspirants of the APC.

It was gathered that some supporters of the lawmaker across the three senatorial zones had earlier obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Falake to contest during the gubernatorial polls.

Source: Legit.ng