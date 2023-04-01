The 2023 elections have come and gone, and winners have emerged from the presidency to governors and national and state houses of assemblies.

However, during the poll, some prominent Nigerians, including politicians, businessmen, monarchs, and philanthropists, position their children to win some political positions.

Adebayo Adelabu (Penkelemesi)

Adebayo Adelabu is the grandson of the legendary Adegoke Adelabi, popularly known as Penkelemesi of the blessed memory in Oyo state.

He contested under the platform of the Accord Party against Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party but lost the election.

Mustapha Sule Lamido

Mustapha, the son of the ex-governor of Jigawa state and former foreign affairs minister, Sule Lamido, lost the state governorship race to the APC's Umar Namadi in the last governorship election in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The son of the former governor also lost his senatorial bid for Jigawa central in 2019 to an APC candidate.

Idris Abiola Ajimobi

He is the son of the late former governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state and an in-law to the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Idris Abiola Ajimobi contested for the Ibadan South West State constituency II election but lost to his counterpart in the PDP, Oluwafemi Fowokanmi.

Kolapo Kola-Daisi

He is the son of the elder statesman in Oyo and Bashorun of Ibadanland, Kola Daisi, who was the son-in-law of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Popularly known as KKD, Kola-Daisi contested the seat for the Oyo south senatorial district on the Accord Party platform but lost to APC Sharafadeen Abiodun Ali of the APC.

Shina Abiola Peller

The son of the foremost popular African magician, Professor Moshood Abiola Peller, is the current lawmaker representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency under the APC.

After losing the APC ticket in 2022, Shina Peller joined the Accord Party and contested the Oyo North senatorial seat but was defeated by APC's Fatai Buhari.

Farouk Arisekola-Alao

Umar Farouk Arisekola-Alao, the son of the late Abdulazeez Arisekola-Alao, a prominent philanthropist in Ibadan, contested for the Ibadan north federal constituency but lost to Prince Musliudeen Olaide Akinremi of the APC.

Farouk Arisekola-Alao had earlier served as a commissioner for youths and sports under the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Oluwajomiloju Fayose

The son of the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, was defeated by the APC's Oluwafemi Victor Fatoba over the Ado-Ekiti/Ifelodun Irepodun federal constituency.

Fayose contested for the seat under the PDP.

Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro

The son of the former minister of defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, lost his re-election bid to represent the Eti-Osa federal constituency.

He was defeated by Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party and also came behind PDP's Bankole Wellington.

Other children of prominent figures who also lost in their bids are:

Sadiq Wali Salihu Tanko Yakasai Umar Abdullahi Ganduje (Abba) Chinedum Orji Omosede Igbinedion Natasha Akpoti Mohammed Al-Makura Abubakar Adamu Suleiman Kwande

Source: Legit.ng