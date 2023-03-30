Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, have both been presented with their certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As reported by Punch, the duo were presented with the certificate by INEC on Thursday, March 30, further to solidify their victory at the just-concluded gubernatorial elections.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and Governor Abiodun will be kicking off their second tenure in a matter of days. Photo: @dikko_radda, @dabiodunMFR and @jidesanwoolu

Similarly, his contemporary in Ogun state, Governor Dapo Abiodun, also issued his certificate of return by the electoral body alongside his deputy, Noimot Oyedele.

According to Channels TV, INEC also issued certificates to 25 Ogun state house of parliament members at the commission's headquarters in Abeokuta, the state chapter.

Meanwhile, in northwestern Nigeria, INEC handed the certificate of return to the governor-elect, Dr Dikko Umar Radda.

At the certificate presentation, Radda called on his opponents to join hands with him and help salvage the state from its shortcomings and underdevelopment.

He also acknowledged INEC for the job well done while describing the gubernatorial polls as a peaceful and seamless election.

Radda also expressed his appreciation to the outgoing Governor, Aminu Masari, for his leadership role in keeping the peace and stability of the state.

He said:

“I wish to greatly thank the good people of Katsina State and party supporters for giving me the mandate. I want to assure you that I will deliver on the mandate and promises I made to you and to Almighty Allah.”

