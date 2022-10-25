INEC has scheduled the Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa state governorship elections for Saturday, November 11, 2023

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi state governorship elections will hold on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The electoral commission approved the timetable for the off-cycle governorship polls at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, October 25.

According to the timetable, the primary elections by parties will hold between March 27 to April 17, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement released by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Why date for Bayelsa and Kogi state governorship elections was announced

Okoye said INEC announced the date for the off-cycle guber elections in fulfilment of the requirement of Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which mandates the Commission to publish the Notice of Election not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the elections.

He also revealed when the tenures of the incumbent governors in the affected states will end.

“The tenure of the incumbent Governor of Imo State ends on 14th January 2024 while those of Kogi and Beyelsa States end on 26th January 2024 and 13th February 2024 respectively.

“Accordingly, the Commission has decided to conduct the three elections on Saturday 11th November 2023," Okoye stated.

Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections: When final list of candidates will be published

Okoye further stated that the final list of candidates will be published on 9th June 2023, while the campaign by political parties commences on 14th June 2023 and ends at midnight on 9th November 2023.

The full timetable of the election is available on the commission’s website.

2023 elections: INEC expresses concern over clashes by political parties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC expressed deep concern over the clashes between opposing parties and their supporters during the ongoing campaigns across the country.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, expressed the concern on Tuesday, October 18, at the Training of Master Trainers on Technologies for the 2023 general election in Abuja.

“The cause of clashes among parties and their supporters in some states of the country during electioneering campaigns is worrisome," he said.

Source: Legit.ng