Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has gotten a fresh task, a few weeks before the Monday, May 29 handover

The minister of labour, Chris Ngige, urged Tinubu to review the minimum wage immediately after the inauguration in May

The former Anambra governor further revealed that Buhari's administration approved pay rise for civil servants

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has revealed one major task the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must embark on when he assumes office.

Ngige, on Wednesday, March 29, said the incoming administration of Tinubu should start discussions on a review of the minimum wage currently obtainable in Nigeria immediately after its inauguration on Monday, May 29.

Ngige urged Tinubu to review the N30,000 minimum wage immediately after swearing in on May 29, 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chris Ngige

"Review minimum wage", Ngige tells Tinubu

The minister said the next government should come up with a new minimum wage higher than the current N30,000, Channels TV reported.

He also said the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari approved the pay raise for “hardcore civil servants”, effective January 1, 2023, noting there is a provision for it in the 2023 budget, a report by The Punch further confirmed.

