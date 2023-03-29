The leadership of the Anambra state APC on Wednesday, March 29, rejoiced with President-elect Bola Tinubu on his 71st birthday

In a goodwill message issued in Awka, the party eulogised the leadership virtues of the former governor of Lagos state

Ahead of Monday, May 29, handover ceremony, they urged Tinubu to ensure his administration embark on projects that would be of great benefit to Nigerians

The Anambra state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consolidate on the gains of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, in order that his government would benefit the people of Nigeria.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that this was contained in a message issued in Awka on Wednesday, March 29, by the state publicity secretary of the party, Okelo Madukaife, to congratulate Tinubu on his 71st birthday anniversary.

Anambra APC task Tinubu ahead of May 29 handover

He said,

"We look forward, in the Tinubu administration, to an emphatic transformation with clear successes in security, education and an expanded economy that makes nonsense of the expression 'visa ban', even as we expect consolidation of the gains of the Buhari Administration in foreign relations.

"We look forward to a balanced government in which the South East APC, which out-performed every other party in the zone, sponsors a competent senate president, nominated by its caucus, and acceptable to all senators.

"As Tinubu takes up the mantle of Nigerian leadership in 60 days' time, as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, may Nigeria witness a period of self-actualization with compatible structures, better-secured territories, successful economy, pride of citizenry, as defined by residence in the constitution, and a complete elimination of colonial vestiges.

"We seize the momentous occasion of the 71st birthday anniversary of Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Jagaban Borgu), to speak new life, new wisdom, new ideas and new vibe into him, and into a new era in Nigeria.

"We congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for working towards, and getting a worthy successor, as we congratulate All Progressives Congress (APC), for breasting the tape successfully in executive and legislative elections."

Source: Legit.ng