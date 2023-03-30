The leadership of the ruling APC and the opposition PDP has sent a strong message to the Department of State Services

The APC and the PDP urged the secret police to go after those behind the interim government plot and arrest them

Both parties are of the opinion that the push for an interim government was unconstitutional; therefore, those behind it should be seriously dealt with

The presidential campaign councils of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have challenged the Department of State Services after its latest warning to misguided politicians.

The parties urged the DSS to get tough with the plotters of the interim national government.

APC and PDP tell DSS to arrest those plotting interim national government. Photo credit: Abdullahi Adamu, Umar Damagum

DSS gets urgent calls from APC, PDP

In separate interviews with The PUNCH on Wednesday, March 29, in Abuja, the councils said the push for the interim government was unconstitutional, adding that the plotters should be identified (named) and arrested.

They spoke against the backdrop of a statement issued by the security agency that some people were plotting the ING, The Cable also reported.

DSS ‘identifies’ key politicians plotting to set up interim government ahead of May 29 handover to Tinubu

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services says it has confirmed a clandestine plot by some politicians to install an interim government in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to hand over to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

However, some politicians have been asking the president not to swear Tinubu in as they argue that the election won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was not credible.

