Fake news mongers and violent perpetrators will meet their waterloo in a few days

According to a statement by the Department of State Service (DSS), these plots are being orchestrated by political elites

The DSS warned desperate politicians to go about their daily routine or risk being condemned by the law

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Service (DSS) has rolled out a nationwide security advisory to Nigerians.

As reported by the Vanguard, the DSS on Saturday, March 25, said there were ongoing plots to instigate nationwide violence.

The security advisory released by DSS reveals that violent plotters will be dealt with if they failed to abort their plans. Photo: DSS

Meanwhile, the DSS has warned the plotters to abort their plans or face the full wrath of the law.

The statement reads:

“The Service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that.

“It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process. This, without a doubt, is the beauty of democracy. It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it."

As reported by Channels TV, the DSS said:

“Those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the Federal, State and Parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.

“Those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them but also the innocent. It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.

“Therefore, the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well."

