FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has confirmed a clandestine plot by some politicians to install an interim government in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to hand over to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

However, some politicians have been asking the president not to swear Tinubu in as they argue that the election won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was not credible.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 29, the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, said secret police have indeed confirmed moves by some politicians to prevent Tinubu from taking over from President Buhari.

The statement read in part:

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an interim government of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The Services considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine the rule of law as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

“The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.”

Source: Legit.ng