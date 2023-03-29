Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, has issued another executive order to protest Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of the state and current minister of interior.

The order will be the 7th of its kind since the governor was sworn in on November 28 last year, The Nation reported.

Recall that it was reported that the political feud that ensued between Aregbesola and his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, the minister alleged that the latter had planned to chase him off the state.

Reacting to the development at the inauguration of the Ilesa Passport Front Office and Production Centre of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Osun state, Adeleke assured Aregbesola that his security in the state is guaranteed.

His words read in part:

“No matter the party you are, a progressive is a progressive. If you are doing what the people want… when Aregbesola was the governor, he loved Osun. He loved his people, all the projects he did for his people were abandoned. I promised myself during the election campaign that I would complete them. I have started doing that."

On his part, Aregbesola said the establishment of the passport office became necessary because of the surge in the number of applications.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The minister added that the establishment of passport front offices was burned out of the desire of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to make the process less stressful.

Source: Legit.ng