The court of appeal has reserved its judgment on the Osun state governorship election petition appeal instituted by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Justice Mohammed Shuaibu's 3-member led panel fixed the date to rule on the appeal after listening to the argument and adopting the brief of the parties involved, Channels Television reported.

At the hearing on Monday, March 13, Onyechi Ikpeazu, the prosecuting counsel, stated that a member of the panel and a chief magistrate did not reveal her position on the judgment that nullified Adeleke's victory.

Rather, she appended her signature as against the position of the constitution's position that mandated her to air her position on the suit.

Lateef Fagbemi, counsel to Gboyega Oyetola, said that the action of a member of the panel did not, however, invalidate the ruling of the tribunal.

Fagbemi argued that the case of over-voting went beyond 6 polling units and that the anomaly was recorded in 744 polling units across the state, as claimed by the appellant.

Source: Legit.ng