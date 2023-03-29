Nigerians have been assured that the president-elect is not known by any other name asides from Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The clarification was made by the ruling All Progressives Congress in its Frequently Asked Questions sheet made available online

The party also debunked the claim that Bola Tinubu was born in Iragbiji, the capital of Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State

The All Progressives Congress has debunked claims in several quarters that its national leader and Nigeria's president-elect was previously known as Amoda Ogunlere.

In a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) sheet made available to the public by the APC presidential campaign council, the party confirmed that there have been several controversies raised over the identity of its 2023 flag bearer.

In the sheet, APC said the claim has remained a mere accusation which was peddled by some of Tinubu's political opponents in 2003.

The party also addressed claims that Tinubu was born in Iragbiji, a town and capital of Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

The town also shares borders with many towns, especially Ikirun and is inhabited by the Yoruba people.

The party in its FAQ sheet said:

"This has remained mere accusations since they were first peddled by political opponents in 2003. None of the accusers has ever produced any document to show that Tinubu had any other name apart from being known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Till now, the accusers have also not proven that he was born in Iragbiji in Osun state."

Most importantly, the APC in the FAQ sheet failed to clear the air on where the president-elect was born even as he celebrates his 71st birthday today, Wednesday, March 29.

After planning to run out of Nigeria over Tinubu's victory as president-elect, Bode George speaks on his next move

Meanwhile, Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party assured Nigerians that he will not leave the country over Bola Tinubu's emergence as president-elect as earlier stated.

The former PDP deputy national chairman said the game is not yet over in Nigeria's polity despite the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

According to George, he would wait on the outcome of the suit filed against Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress and the electoral body at the President Election Tribunal before perfecting his plan to leave Nigeria.

After Tinubu’s victory, Bode George speaks on plans to embark on self-imposed exile PDP stalwart,

George revealed what he will do after Bola Tinubu emerged victorious in the just-concluded election.

In a recent interview, George maintained Tinubu's victory might bring about serious problems in the polity, hence he still plans on leaving the country for good.

The PDP chieftain had earlier maintained he would embark on self-exile if Tinubu eventually becomes president.

