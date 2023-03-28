Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state is known for putting up a show whenever in public

The Osun state governor put up a show when he prostrated to greet ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola

Reports confirmed that Governor Adeleke did this at the commissioning of the Ilesha passport office on Tuesday, March 28

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Osun, Ilesha - Davido's uncle and governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, was seen prostrating to greet Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of the state and current minister of interior.

As reported by This Day, Governor Adeleke carried out the action on Tuesday, March 28, at the commissioning of the Ilesha passport office.

Governor Adeleke was reported to have lied flat on the ground to greet ex-Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola. Photo: Osun Defender

Source: Facebook

What Governor Adeleke's greeting style means in Yorubaland

The act by the governor is an ancient Yoruba tradition that is mandatorily demanded by every one of the Yoruba race to greet their elders in such a manner.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It is mostly regarded as a sign of respect and meekness for one's elder not minding the age gap, status or tribe.

Governor Ademola was born on May 13 1960, and is 62, while former governor Aregbesola was born on May 25 1957, and he's 65 years old.

Being the governor of the host state, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) invited Adeleke as a guest to the commissioning of the Ilesa Passport Production Centre and Passport Front at the Nigerian Immigration Service, Ilesa East Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the governor arrived at the venue 30 minutes past noon, moments after his deputy Kola Adewusi arrived.

On arrival at the venue, Governor Adeleke sighted ex-governor Aregbesola and prostrated immediately to greet him as he helped him up to get a warm hug.

Jubilation Erupts as Appeal Court Gives Verdict on APC's Oyetola vs PDP's Adeleke

Recently, an appeal court in Abuja has set aside the ruling of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal that nullified the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

In a majority judgment, the tribunal ruled that Adeleke did not win the election and declared that Gboyega Oyetola of the APC was the winner of the poll.

However, Adeleke was displeased with the outcome of the tribunal and challenged the judgment at the court of appeal, which upheld his victory.

“Oyetola Has Not Congratulated Me”, Adeleke Reveals as He Speaks on Ex-Gov’s Move to Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, has faulted his predecessor, for failing to congratulate him on his latest court victory.

According to Adeleke, he tried to reach out to the former governor, but his efforts proved abortive after the appeal court's judgement.

The governor, however, maintained that he was unbothered if Oyetola heads to Supreme Court, noting that he has a right to do so.

Source: Legit.ng