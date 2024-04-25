Nigerians have reacted to the latest price adjustment in DStv and GOtv subscription packages announced by Multichoice

The company has explained the reasons behind its decision to increase all subscription fees

This latest increase by Multichoice is the second in four months and the third within just one year

Multichoice Nigeria announced the price adjustment of all DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria on Wednesday, April 25, 2024.

The company said the new prices are expected to take effect from May 1, 2024.

Nigerians to pay more to watch their favourite programmes on DStv and GOtv. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reports that the latest increase is the second in the last four months and the fourth in 2 years.

In March 2022, Multichoice announced an increase in the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages.

Then, in April 2023, the broadcasting company announced a 17% upward revision of prices on its DStv and GOtv packages.

Another price review was announced in December 2023, Punch reports

Multichoice explains the new DStv, GOtv pricing

In a statement explaining the new price, Multichoice blamed the increase on rising business operation costs.

The statement reads:

“On Wednesday, 1 May 2024 we will adjust our prices across all our packages on DStv and GOtv.

“We understand the impact this change may have on you our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations has led us to make this difficult decision.

“It remains our mission to provide the best entertainment and viewing experience to you and are committed to continue to deliver high-quality content and unparalleled service.”

Here are the new rates

Breakdown of DStv, GOtv new prices Photo credit: Multichoice

Source: Facebook

Nigerians react to DStv, GOtv new subscription fees

Reacting on X, a @@zikithekoko wrote:

“How much was a cup of garri then and now Chief? You really expect them not to increase prices.”

@its_shaokhan words:

"They should improve services too, they can't keep increasing fees without positive changes to their services"

Also, @Mr_Amogu said:

"As someone who's currently using a completely free cable decoder, I find it surprising to see that people are still crying over the increment in DSTV prices.”

@Titbeats1 added:

“Ever since I started streaming games live and broadcasting it on TV + Netflix. I stopped subscribing to DStv.”

@victoromondi144 noted:

“Those prices are way too high.”

Source: Legit.ng