Popular Nigerian singer Spyro has finally announced to his fans that he is a twin while introducing his sibling online

The Who’s Your Guy crooner shared a series of adorable photos of himself with his twin sister while asking who was finer

Many netizens reacted to the news of Spro being a twin as they gushed over his twin sister

Talented Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David aka Spyro has caused a buzz on social media after announcing that he’s a twin.

On April 25, 2024, the Who’s Your Guy crooner took to his official Instagram page to share the news with photos of his sibling.

Fans react as Spyro introduces his twin sister with photos. Photos: @spyro_official

Unknown to many, the music star has a twin sister and he was glad to finally open up about it on his social media page.

Spyro shared a series of photos of himself with his sister and in some of them, they posed together for the camera. Not stopping there, the music star asked his fans who was the finer twin while jokingly threatening to block people who didn’t support him.

In his words:

“A lot of you do not know that I am a twin but that’s not a conversation for today … So what I am here for is to ask , WHO IS FINER ? and pls mind your reply cos my hands are already on the “block” button. So let me give you a clue as to how to answer

I particularly love that part of my new song that says “as a kid mama tell me I be FINE BOY”

See the photos below:

Fans react as Spyro unveils his twin

The news of Spyro being a twin took some of his fans by surprise and they expressed himself in the singer’s comment section. Read some reactions below:

Madiya_ossy:

“She is the Most beautiful @spyro__official .”

whaleswavy:

“You stay with music while we give beauty to whom beauty is due to. MUSIC chose you while BEAUTY chose her .”

Itsfredor:

“Is your twin single? For another Jesus boy.”

I_am_bammy:

“Both of you are fine!”

Ceooflagos:

“She is beautiful .”

Ini_cash:

“The person standing next to the other person is finer.”

Cici_tiwa:

“Someone said Spyro and Spyra. Wetin una dey smoke self ”

__a_____isha:

“Aww hi spyra”

abike__1:

“SPYRO AND SPYRIA ❤️”

Magnetvikki:

“But true true, Spyro fine pass o.”

oriefynkoroz:

“She is finer in joor.”

dollar_kinng:

“This throwback get as he be nah money be fine bobo‍♂️.”

Source: Legit.ng